I INVESTIGATED MINNESOTA'S BILLION DOLLAR FRAUD 🎙 NICK SHIRLEY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Use OpusClip to go viral! https://clip.opus.pro/dashboard?coupon_code=NICKSHIRLEY use my link for 1 week free and 3 months at 50% off!
In this video I investigate Minnesotas billion dollar fraud scandal involving Tim Walz and the Somali population... if this video gets 100K likes I will do a part 2!
Become a channel member for $5/month and get exclusive access:
/ @nickshirley
Support my security: https://blacklinesecurityops.com/ (click Guardian Fund on website)
If you enjoyed please like and subscribe to see future videos!
I will be responding to comments down below.
/ nickshirley
https://www.facebook.com/people/Nick-Shirleyy/61555695281120/
Want to donate?
Venmo: Nickshirley21
Cashapp: $nickshirley21
Chapters:
00:00 Minnesota's billion dollar fraud scandal
1:24 Minnesota's fraud explained
4:33 The type of fraud happening
7:00 Confronting the 1st fraudulent Daycare
9:36 Minnesota's state flag change
11:02 Confronting the 2nd fraudulent business
12:41 Somali Fraudsters confront us outside daycare
16:30 Quality "Learing" Center
18:14 Local reacts to the fraud
20:17 Entering into the daycare and autism fraud centers
24:09 Exposing a double fraud daycare
26:21 Exposing the "Health care" Fraud scandal
30:32 2nd Building with 22 "Health care" companies
34:32 "WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?"
39:50 Confronting the government