I INVESTIGATED MINNESOTA'S BILLION DOLLAR FRAUD 🎙 NICK SHIRLEY

Use OpusClip to go viral! https://clip.opus.pro/dashboard?coupon_code=NICKSHIRLEY use my link for 1 week free and 3 months at 50% off!





In this video I investigate Minnesotas billion dollar fraud scandal involving Tim Walz and the Somali population... if this video gets 100K likes I will do a part 2!





Become a channel member for $5/month and get exclusive access:

/ @nickshirley





Support my security: https://blacklinesecurityops.com/ (click Guardian Fund on website)





If you enjoyed please like and subscribe to see future videos!





I will be responding to comments down below.





https://x.com/nickshirleyy

/ nickshirley

https://www.facebook.com/people/Nick-Shirleyy/61555695281120/





Want to donate?

Venmo: Nickshirley21

Cashapp: $nickshirley21





Chapters:

00:00 Minnesota's billion dollar fraud scandal

1:24 Minnesota's fraud explained

4:33 The type of fraud happening

7:00 Confronting the 1st fraudulent Daycare

9:36 Minnesota's state flag change

11:02 Confronting the 2nd fraudulent business

12:41 Somali Fraudsters confront us outside daycare

16:30 Quality "Learing" Center

18:14 Local reacts to the fraud

20:17 Entering into the daycare and autism fraud centers

24:09 Exposing a double fraud daycare

26:21 Exposing the "Health care" Fraud scandal

30:32 2nd Building with 22 "Health care" companies

34:32 "WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?"

39:50 Confronting the government





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8AulCA1aOQ