I INVESTIGATED MINNESOTA'S BILLION DOLLAR FRAUD 🎙 NICK SHIRLEY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
56 views • 1 day ago

In this video I investigate Minnesotas billion dollar fraud scandal involving Tim Walz and the Somali population... if this video gets 100K likes I will do a part 2!


Chapters:

00:00 Minnesota's billion dollar fraud scandal

1:24 Minnesota's fraud explained

4:33 The type of fraud happening

7:00 Confronting the 1st fraudulent Daycare

9:36 Minnesota's state flag change

11:02 Confronting the 2nd fraudulent business

12:41 Somali Fraudsters confront us outside daycare

16:30 Quality "Learing" Center

18:14 Local reacts to the fraud

20:17 Entering into the daycare and autism fraud centers

24:09 Exposing a double fraud daycare

26:21 Exposing the "Health care" Fraud scandal

30:32 2nd Building with 22 "Health care" companies

34:32 "WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?"

39:50 Confronting the government


fraudilhan omarminnesotanick shirleytampon tim walzfalse daycare setupssomalistan
