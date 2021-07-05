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6.0 Earthquake Chile / MASSIVE DELUGE OF RAIN / Tropical Storm ELSA To Florida / Earthquake Wyoming
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181 views • July 05, 2021
July 4, 2021 #elsa #tropicalstormelsa #florida
6.0 Earthquake #vallenar, #chile / Tropical #storm ELSA To Florida / MASSIVE DELUGE OF RAIN
Tropical Storm - Elsa, is located in the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (58 mph), and wind gusts up to 111 km/h (69 mph). According to this forecast (#18), the cyclone is headed Northwest at about 22 km/h (14 mph) and is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours.
5 Day not so normal World Weather forecast. Plus a look at #spaceweather for today.
Earthquakes for today. Latest on disaster Alerts and Volcanic Activity
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
We are truly living in some Exciting and sometimes scary times but Fear NOT! The Cycles occurring on our Planet need to be documented for future generations.
6.0 Earthquake #vallenar, #chile / Tropical #storm ELSA To Florida / MASSIVE DELUGE OF RAIN
Tropical Storm - Elsa, is located in the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (58 mph), and wind gusts up to 111 km/h (69 mph). According to this forecast (#18), the cyclone is headed Northwest at about 22 km/h (14 mph) and is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours.
5 Day not so normal World Weather forecast. Plus a look at #spaceweather for today.
Earthquakes for today. Latest on disaster Alerts and Volcanic Activity
Daily Events Worldwide
Keeping Humanity Aware and Prepared to OUR Ever-changing Planet.
We are truly living in some Exciting and sometimes scary times but Fear NOT! The Cycles occurring on our Planet need to be documented for future generations.
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