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Dr. Groups Water Fast | Day 4 of Refeeding - Diet After Fasting
Dr. Edward Group
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53 views • July 14, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.

Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!

For more information on fasting, email [email protected].

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On Day 22 of his water fasting journey (Day 4 of refeeding program), Dr. Group discusses how to properly end the refeeding program. Typically, you will take half of the time you fasted when transitioning back into a normal diet. For Dr. Group, days 4-9 will be 80-90% raw foods, moving away from only fruits and liquids. Follow along with him through the specifics of his routine in the last days before going back into a regular diet.

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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.

Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...

Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/

Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...

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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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