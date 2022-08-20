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THE BLACK RAHU AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE / HOW ECLIPSES WORK REALLYhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5ZGpz90E8Ex/
Rāhu (Sanskrit: राहु, ☊) is one of the nine major celestial bodies (navagraha) in Hindu texts. Unlike most of the others, Rahu is a shadow entity, one that causes eclipses and is the king of meteors.[1] Rahu represents the ascension of the moon in its precessional orbit around the earth. Rahu is the north lunar node (ascending) and it along with Ketu is a "shadow planet" that causes eclipses. Rahu has no physical shape. It is an imaginary planet but considering the importance of Rahu in astrology, it has been allocated the status of the planet by Rishis