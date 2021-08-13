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Armageddon
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13 views • August 13, 2021
Armageddon is a subject about which there is a great deal of confusion. The Battle of Armageddon is the final great struggle that will take place between the forces of good and evil at the end of time, after probation closes for the human race, during the seven last plagues, just before Jesus Christ returns. But will it be a literal battle fought in a literal place with literal weapons? Or is it a symbol of a greater spiritual battle? In this presentation we examine what the Bible says about this last great struggle, to unravel the truth about the Battle of Armageddon.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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