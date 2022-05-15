Buffalo mass shooting hits close to home

WNY is devastated, appalled, and saddened by the tragic loss of life this Saturday. The insane and unnecessary act of violence which seems to be a bona-fide hate crime will only stoke the unnecessary fire that is burning our country as a whole. The alleged suspect's actions are irrevocably condemned by Buffalo citizens and undoubtedly much of America. White black and everything in between. This is a mental disorder which is in fact color blind. Seeing only Red. And Green. As a former resident of that community, white in complexion, I am speaking out to say I love you and I am mourning for the masten park community and praying the families of the victims. Let's come together as human beings. Under God as his children to find peace and understanding. To offer forgiveness and kindness. And be channels of His mercy.