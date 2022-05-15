© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buffalo mass shooting hits close to home
Follow
0
Share
Report
174 views • May 15, 2022
WNY is devastated, appalled, and saddened by the tragic loss of life this Saturday. The insane and unnecessary act of violence which seems to be a bona-fide hate crime will only stoke the unnecessary fire that is burning our country as a whole. The alleged suspect's actions are irrevocably condemned by Buffalo citizens and undoubtedly much of America. White black and everything in between. This is a mental disorder which is in fact color blind. Seeing only Red. And Green. As a former resident of that community, white in complexion, I am speaking out to say I love you and I am mourning for the masten park community and praying the families of the victims. Let's come together as human beings. Under God as his children to find peace and understanding. To offer forgiveness and kindness. And be channels of His mercy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.