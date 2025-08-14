Martial Law Going Nationwide Perhaps Prior to Major Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A general discussion seeing Trump coming out with deployment of National Guard in D.C. Also him discussing future deployments to other cities around the country. Is this preemptive as job loses are projected in the near future. The A I revolution to create economic hardship is an inevitable future for many Americans.