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https://gnews.org/post/p1snh20b1
In the Live Broadcast on September 29th, Miles Guo revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Iran are the most ironclad partners of the Evil Alliance. Khamenei is absolutely trusted by CCP. Because Khamenei supplied the energy on Communist China, CCP’s so called “strategy confidence” came from Iran’s petroleum and natural gas