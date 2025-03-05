Disgraceful' - Cruz slams Democrats’ behavior during Trump speech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disgraceful' — GOP Senator slams Democrats’ behavior during Trump speech
When Trump started his address, “not a single Democrat applauded” or stood up, in a clear show of disrespect to the office of the US President, recalls Ted Cruz.
“There was one thing the entire night they applauded for. That we sent hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine. They all stood and cheered that we sent money to Ukraine, but they will not applaud for America,”Cruz added.