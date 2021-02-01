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Why COVID Vax May Increase the Death Rate While Decreasing the Case Rate.
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160 views • February 01, 2021
Symptom suppression spreads infections more...Prior vaccinations such as the influenza vaccine and the DTaP/DTP (whooping cough) vaccine have shown to cause an increase in viral transmission by a reduction in symptoms of viral illness while not preventing infections and spread.
Could the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines potentially cause the same problem placing the susceptible population at even greater risk?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/why-covid-vax-may-increase-the-death-rate-while-decreasing-the-case-rate/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Could the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines potentially cause the same problem placing the susceptible population at even greater risk?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/why-covid-vax-may-increase-the-death-rate-while-decreasing-the-case-rate/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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