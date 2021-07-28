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Professor Allan Randrup indrømmer, at Corona-passet er for at presse til vaccinationer [17.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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21 views • July 28, 2021
Allan Randrup, professor ansat ved KU, RIgshospitalet og Statens Seruminstitut indrømmer at Coronapasset ikke hjælper til andet end at presse danskere til at få stikket.

Hvis nogen var i tvivl, bliver det her sagt direkte, at Corona-passet er til, for at PRESSE folk som gerne vil have goder, til at få vaccinen.

Men Hr. Randrup Thomsen, her er hvad EU parlamentet har udstukket til medlemslandende at de skal overholde:
https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html

7.3.1:
Ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is not mandatory and that no one is under political,
social or other pressure to be vaccinated if they do not wish to do so

7.3.2:
Ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated, due to possible health risks
or not wanting to be vaccinated

Her er hvad EU parlamentet har udstukket til medlemslandende at de skal overholde: https://pace.coe.int/en/files/29004/html

7.3.1:
Ensure that citizens are informed that the vaccination is not mandatory
and that no one is under political, social or other pressure to be vaccinated if they do not wish to do so

7.3.2:
Ensure that no one is discriminated against for not having been vaccinated,
due to possible health risks or not wanting to be vaccinated

21,934 views Jul 17, 2021
safarifan - 2.63K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4XyqF1RNX8c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNF19yQWF56ku88hCi2q2bw

Kilde:
Demo Lørdag Kl. 12.00 Utc+02-18.00 Utc+02
Stop Corona Apartheid
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Begivenhed af Frank Sølyst, Jovan Tasevski og Inette Jensen
Amalienborg Slot
Varighed: 6 t.
https://fb.me/e/Er77ipxk
Keywords
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