TRAP SET. PATRIOTS IN PLACE. NOW COMES JUSTICE.

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The trap was set in 2018. Patriots are in place at the highest levels. Now comes justice for those who have committed high treason against the United States of America. President Trump said he would never let us down. And he won't. Make no mistake, our nation is at war. Wayne Jett, author of 'Fruits of Graft' returns to SGT Report to discuss the latest.