Y'KNOW 🌪 THAT JUST DOESN'T LOOK NATURAL, GOYIMZES

Source: https://www.instagram.com/281at2am/reel/C6k4PNogWYv/





Thumbnail from the Think🪖Tank





Comments from instagram:





They're using those five G towers to manipulate the weather ! WHY,and how is the government letting them do this !??????





Radar is a tool used to create and guide storms, sadly.





It’s when the NEXRAD radars are switched into clear air mode ya ding dong. You obviously never observe radar readouts on a regular basis. When there’s no precipitation the radars switch into Clear Air mode which boosts the radars intensity and lowers the beam which picks up all the ground clutter, buildings trees mountains. In clear air mode the radars can pick up dust and even insect movement.





Lol! Paranoia it called. That is a moisture detection radar and it's call humidity. Tract humidity with this and you will see. Smh! Some ppl





Those are radiation plumes coming off of all the cell towers. That's your 5G at work.





Think about every up date 1g 2g 3g and on if you look at temperatures from the start every upgrade increases weather issues. Test the theory and shut it all down for a week and see what happens.





https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/nexrad. These are NEXRaD systems. Which is tla dopolar sound pulse of 5100mhz freq "5g bandwithe"..