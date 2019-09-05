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Drag Queen Story Time Is Targeting Down Syndrome Individuals
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10 views • September 05, 2019
A U.K. Drag Troupe that calls themselves "Drag Syndrome" will soon visit the U.S. for the first time. Owen breaks down the left's obsession with preying on the most vulnerable.
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