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09/02/20 #1776Australia: USA HAD BETTER WAKE UP #ActUp
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126 views • September 03, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/2: Australia Martial Law exposed as Z0e Lee, pregnant mother, arrested for planning a rally against the lockdowns. Meanwhile, Dem cab_l exposes their allegiance to the One World Government...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
PLEASE JOIN THE TRUMP TEAM AND GET ACTIVE:
https://www.trumpvictory.com
Zoe Lee Arrested in Australia for organizing a rally vs. lockdowns:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4fafe...
Town Council member from Sunshine Coast, Australia, was kidnapped by SASR and brought to Campbell Barracks, says hundreds also jailed there, who fought the lockdowns. This is who SASR is:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special...
Please support the family of Aaron Danielson, for justice:
https://justiceforjaynow.com/
Hawkfish, the data analysis firm involved in war-gaming the DNC's planned coup in election 2020, says Trump landslide win will be contested:
https://www.rt.com/usa/499709-mail-vo...
The plan to disarm the American People in allegiance with the United Nations, 1961:
https://www.mikenew.com/pub7277.html
Pelosi's hairstylist call her out!
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/02/er...
Gates and Master Card form TrustStamp to enslave you with v a x proof for purchases:
https://www.siliconrepublic.com/compa...
19 black families in Georgia buy 190 acres to create a new town:
https://www.sohh.com/nearly-20-famili...
Check out the Ubuntu system for defying globalism:
https://michaeltellinger.com/ubuntu/
Governor DeSantis, FL, says never another lock down:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/01/fl...
Please watch TheRemnantVideo on the WEF Great Reset vs humanity (subscribe!):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jR...
W.H.O.'s behind the mask:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuVMm...
Solihin Millin, Australian scientist arrested for exposing Franken-V:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMoNc...
Solihin's follow up report after his arrest in Victoria, Australia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtQHy...
Hundreds protest student flu-shot mandate in MA:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/31/parents...
Fewer than 10K have died in the USA solely from the CV, CDC says:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/index....
Jose Reyes, the dirt bag NYC subway rapist arrested:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Check out Julia Song:
https://twitter.com/realjuliasong
Michael Reinoehl pursued as murderer of Aaron J Danielson, Prayer Patriot:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/michae...
Former NFL Jack Brewer speech at the RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqPpz...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming of Coup in contested 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89K subscribers
9/2: Australia Martial Law exposed as Z0e Lee, pregnant mother, arrested for planning a rally against the lockdowns. Meanwhile, Dem cab_l exposes their allegiance to the One World Government...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
PLEASE JOIN THE TRUMP TEAM AND GET ACTIVE:
https://www.trumpvictory.com
Zoe Lee Arrested in Australia for organizing a rally vs. lockdowns:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f4fafe...
Town Council member from Sunshine Coast, Australia, was kidnapped by SASR and brought to Campbell Barracks, says hundreds also jailed there, who fought the lockdowns. This is who SASR is:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special...
Please support the family of Aaron Danielson, for justice:
https://justiceforjaynow.com/
Hawkfish, the data analysis firm involved in war-gaming the DNC's planned coup in election 2020, says Trump landslide win will be contested:
https://www.rt.com/usa/499709-mail-vo...
The plan to disarm the American People in allegiance with the United Nations, 1961:
https://www.mikenew.com/pub7277.html
Pelosi's hairstylist call her out!
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/02/er...
Gates and Master Card form TrustStamp to enslave you with v a x proof for purchases:
https://www.siliconrepublic.com/compa...
19 black families in Georgia buy 190 acres to create a new town:
https://www.sohh.com/nearly-20-famili...
Check out the Ubuntu system for defying globalism:
https://michaeltellinger.com/ubuntu/
Governor DeSantis, FL, says never another lock down:
https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/01/fl...
Please watch TheRemnantVideo on the WEF Great Reset vs humanity (subscribe!):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jR...
W.H.O.'s behind the mask:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuVMm...
Solihin Millin, Australian scientist arrested for exposing Franken-V:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMoNc...
Solihin's follow up report after his arrest in Victoria, Australia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtQHy...
Hundreds protest student flu-shot mandate in MA:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/31/parents...
Fewer than 10K have died in the USA solely from the CV, CDC says:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/index....
Jose Reyes, the dirt bag NYC subway rapist arrested:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Check out Julia Song:
https://twitter.com/realjuliasong
Michael Reinoehl pursued as murderer of Aaron J Danielson, Prayer Patriot:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/michae...
Former NFL Jack Brewer speech at the RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqPpz...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming of Coup in contested 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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