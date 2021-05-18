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"PODCAST” CONTAGION-FACT CHECKED WITH TRACEY NORTHERN
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33 views • May 18, 2021
Tracey Northern plugs in with me for the second part to our germ theory podcast to cover contagion.
You can read Tracey’s great articles over at Northern Tracey’s scribblings and Tracey will be back on the next show to continue breaking down her work on virus, germ theory and the COVID hoax.
WEBSITE: https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com
Further reading:
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/the-eradication-of-polio/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/02/02/14-reasons-why-millions-of-people-never-once-died-from-infectious-diseases/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/12/29/the-spanish-flu-a-blueprint-for-2020/
https://ahrp.org/1978-1981-hic-aids-and-cdcs-hepatitis-b-vaccine-experiment-in-young-homosexual-men-before-these-experiments-there-were-no-reported-cases-of-hiv-or-aids-in-america/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/02/22/contagion-a-fairy-story/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/01/12/something-you-should-know/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/the-cdc-issued-a-vital-signs-warning-tuesday-as-it-prepares-for-a-potential-outbreak-of-the-polio-like-illness/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/vaccine-facts/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/als-and-the-ice-bucket-challenge-or-whatever-happened-to-polio/
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-45097068https://www.medicaldaily.com/history-vaccines-variolation-378738https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-42690577https://polioforever.wordpress.com/what-is-polio/
You can read Tracey’s great articles over at Northern Tracey’s scribblings and Tracey will be back on the next show to continue breaking down her work on virus, germ theory and the COVID hoax.
WEBSITE: https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com
Further reading:
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/the-eradication-of-polio/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/02/02/14-reasons-why-millions-of-people-never-once-died-from-infectious-diseases/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/12/29/the-spanish-flu-a-blueprint-for-2020/
https://ahrp.org/1978-1981-hic-aids-and-cdcs-hepatitis-b-vaccine-experiment-in-young-homosexual-men-before-these-experiments-there-were-no-reported-cases-of-hiv-or-aids-in-america/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/02/22/contagion-a-fairy-story/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/01/12/something-you-should-know/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/the-cdc-issued-a-vital-signs-warning-tuesday-as-it-prepares-for-a-potential-outbreak-of-the-polio-like-illness/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/vaccine-facts/
https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2020/11/26/als-and-the-ice-bucket-challenge-or-whatever-happened-to-polio/
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-45097068https://www.medicaldaily.com/history-vaccines-variolation-378738https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-42690577https://polioforever.wordpress.com/what-is-polio/
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