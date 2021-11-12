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How many can we wake up before it’s too late? Aside from sharing these truths we need to pray fervently
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1 view • November 12, 2021
How many can we wake up before it’s too late? Aside from sharing these truths we need to pray fervently for them that the scales may be removed from
The eyes and they can see the clear path back to Our Father in Heaven 💕
The eyes and they can see the clear path back to Our Father in Heaven 💕
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