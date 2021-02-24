BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(MIAC #155​) Energetic Changes Sweeping Our Spiral Arm of the Galaxy and Sun
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2193 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
55 views • February 24, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-155-energetic-changes-sweeping-our-spiral-arm-of-the-galaxy-and-sun




Laura Knight Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron editors at SOTT Media and authors of “Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World” with ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) compare what they see in the news as distraction for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes.


🔵 (ROKU AD FREE) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/

▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
SOTT MEDIA Contact and Resources
•Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World - Book 3 Author Laura Knight Jadczyk and contributor Pierre Lescaudron https://amzn.to/2SzrjAL
http://www.SOTT.net
•SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageelectric universecosmic energyadapt 2030sun dimmingmagnetic pole shiftgalactic crossgalactic wavegalactic changesearths magnetic field
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Douglas Harrington
Anthropic&#8217;s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Anthropic’s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Chase Codewell
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

Belle Carter
Bill Gates Warns of &#8220;Grim&#8221; Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Bill Gates Warns of “Grim” Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy