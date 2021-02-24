© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-155-energetic-changes-sweeping-our-spiral-arm-of-the-galaxy-and-sun
Laura Knight Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron editors at SOTT Media and authors of “Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World” with ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) compare what they see in the news as distraction for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes.
🔵 (ROKU AD FREE) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/
▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
SOTT MEDIA Contact and Resources
•Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World - Book 3 Author Laura Knight Jadczyk and contributor Pierre Lescaudron https://amzn.to/2SzrjAL
•http://www.SOTT.net
•SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs