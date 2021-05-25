I SAY NO - Freedom from Oppression

When what I needed didn't count not seem possible to choose

What feels right what feels wrong if I spoke was I to loose

All day long all day long living like a hideaway

All night long all night long dream an angel come my way

Feeling safe I say

No

I say I say I say I say say what I don't like

I say I say I say I say say what I don't want

I say no I say no I will not will not go there

I say no I say no it is not what I want hey

Time has come to mind myself be my darling take good care

Fiercely speak for myself face the shadow face the fear