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I SAY NO - Freedom from Oppression
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10 views • May 25, 2021
When what I needed didn't count not seem possible to choose
What feels right what feels wrong if I spoke was I to loose
All day long all day long living like a hideaway
All night long all night long dream an angel come my way
Feeling safe I say
No
I say I say I say I say say what I don't like
I say I say I say I say say what I don't want
I say no I say no I will not will not go there
I say no I say no it is not what I want hey
Time has come to mind myself be my darling take good care
Fiercely speak for myself face the shadow face the fear
What feels right what feels wrong if I spoke was I to loose
All day long all day long living like a hideaway
All night long all night long dream an angel come my way
Feeling safe I say
No
I say I say I say I say say what I don't like
I say I say I say I say say what I don't want
I say no I say no I will not will not go there
I say no I say no it is not what I want hey
Time has come to mind myself be my darling take good care
Fiercely speak for myself face the shadow face the fear
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