Pain Remimds me

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this pain
I feel inside
won't kill me
I refuse to die
I'm not done
still much left to do
If I'm gone
who'll take care of you?
you're my strength
you're my stone
you're my flesh
you're my bone
you're mine
pain reminds me
of you
you
pain reminds me
of you
this hurt will heal
and I will too
I'll survive this
and so will you
stronger souls
a life that's true
not looking back
I'm looking up to you
you're my strength
you're my stone
you're my flesh
you're my bone
you're mine
pain reminds me
of you
you
pain reminds me
of you