The Forgotten Warning That Predicted America's Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 200 years ago, Noah Webster warned that the greatest threat to truth and liberty wasn’t foreign enemies - it was something far worse, from within. In this episode, we explore his powerful, forgotten warning about human nature, blind loyalty, and the internal decay that has destroyed free nations throughout history.
Path to Liberty: April 4, 2025