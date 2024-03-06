10/10/22 Dysfunctionallllllll-Chap 2

Disclaimer: Warning if you are sensitive to foul language or what is considered hate speech etc. do not watch this video, you will hear everyones mic, not just mine, i do not endorse things said by other ppl but at the same time i cannot stop them from saying them. dont be so SENSITIVE ya goofy BANANAS MEHAHAHAHA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.