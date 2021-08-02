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REPETITION DOESN"T MAKE SOMETHING TRUE
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110 views • August 02, 2021
Tucker Carlson Tonight 8/1/21
Follow up info:
Mask-Free Sweden: ZERO Daily Covid Deaths; Chief Epidemiologist Warns Against ‘Far-Reaching Conclusions’ About Delta Strain
https://tinyurl.com/yevhunrk
CDC Releases Study Showing 3/4 Delta Cases Are Among the Vaccinated
https://tinyurl.com/yfwszvoe
Gibraltar (99% of Population Vaccinated) and Iceland (90-98% of Population Vaccinated) See MASSIVE Covid Spike
https://tinyurl.com/yg4abhpf
Remember: If your government gives you two choices and one of those is "or else", you're living under the rule of tyrants.
Follow up info:
Mask-Free Sweden: ZERO Daily Covid Deaths; Chief Epidemiologist Warns Against ‘Far-Reaching Conclusions’ About Delta Strain
https://tinyurl.com/yevhunrk
CDC Releases Study Showing 3/4 Delta Cases Are Among the Vaccinated
https://tinyurl.com/yfwszvoe
Gibraltar (99% of Population Vaccinated) and Iceland (90-98% of Population Vaccinated) See MASSIVE Covid Spike
https://tinyurl.com/yg4abhpf
Remember: If your government gives you two choices and one of those is "or else", you're living under the rule of tyrants.
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