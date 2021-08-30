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FORMER MUSLIM SHARES HIS STORY - MAN GIVES US RELIGION & DEATH - CHRIST GIVES US HOPE PEACE & LIFE ETERNAL
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13 views • August 30, 2021
FORMER MUSLIM SHARES HIS STORY - MAN GIVES US RELIGION & DEATH - CHRIST GIVES US HOPE PEACE & LIFE ETERNAL - Shohrat tried to draw near to his god through religious ritual practices, yet his god remained as distant as the stars as with all religious ritual practices. Glimmers of hope appeared when his brother-in-law said he had found the "Straight Path," the bridge to the Living God. Shohrat struggled, but listened. He finally yielded his life and found the truth and the peace that comes by knowing the Living God, Jesus Christ.
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