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VERY REAL WARNING ABOUT US MILITARY DOMESTIC DEPLOYMENT AND THE BAPTISM OF THE HOLY SPIRIT
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60 views • December 18, 2019
UPDATE!!!
STEVE QUAYLE ALERT:
IMPORTANT UPDATE ON PRESIDENT TRUMP ACTIVATING THE MARINE CORP-AND THE THREATENED ARMED COUP AGAINST HIM!
Hello Steve
1 Yes the order indeed signed and activated
2 we are also close to martial law as well
In The event of martial law Trump will remain president for the duration of the martial law
3 internally Whitehouse is on lockdown
4 no matter if you like or dislike Trump and his behaviors he is still legally the president
People should be very concerned about the situation in Washington DC everyone is going loco. GREAT time for the remnant to earnestly pray 2ND) ALERT: URGENT FLASH MESSAGE JUST WENT OUT TO ALL UN TROOP LOCATIONS IN THE USA CHANGING STATUS FROM WAITING TO FULL ALERT AND READY TO MOVE WITHIN MINUTES 3RD) ALERT,OTHER PARTS OF OUR MILITARY NOW ON HIGH ALERT 4.)The messages for the UN TROOPS indicate Nation wide with detailed orders to follow at activation, I expect the US.military to be divided.This is based on the prior behaviors of the different people in the joint chief's.... SQ-I ASKED HIM IF DATA ,INDICATES BANK CLOSINGS THIS WEEK ,HE SAID NO-NOT AT THIS TIME 4.) ALERT-- They are desperately trying to avoid a financial crash at this time.Banks stable so far. Fed is now upping the money being pumped into the banks to 150 billion per night beginning tomorrow.
Oct 6, 2019
https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=2322&fbclid=IwAR3znW7qEO8VBiGpo4rMzbx_8vDpL42lo7x5iM8TPRn121xlGNGmEAhrick
This video is from Dave Hodges and it explains how they cancelled the military deployment order but now it is back on.
https://youtu.be/MCT3IrebICY
Original order :Date Signed: 10/3/2019 | MARADMINS Number: 550/19
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin?fbclid=IwAR0N1d7v1rPktUahTykWEyAJPR6LIkaWQF8NjPzzQcQSHjb0YJnnpjHJbmg
Transcript of message read: "You Need the Baptism of My Spirit for What is Coming Upon the Earth" https://holyspiritwind.net/2017/02/you-need-the-baptism-of-my-spirit-for-what-is-coming-upon-the-earth/
Scriptures read [AMPC]: Luke 11:5-13, Matthew 3:11, Acts 2:38
Videos:
Smith Wigglesworth - The Gift of Tongues https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cn2pQXBDQ40
Exercising Spiritual Gifts, Pt 1 - Receive the Holy Spirit [Derek Prince] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rK8KVyZu0dQ&feature=youtu.be
If you have not surrendered yourself to the Lord Jesus Christ, Yahshua ha Mashiach, and accepted Him as your Lord and Savior, I encourage you to do so TODAY! Time is very short! TODAY is the day of salvation. No One is promised tomorrow...
Here is an example of a prayer that you can pray or you can pray to Jesus with whatever is on your heart in repentance to Him. Tell Him you need Him and you are sorry for the sin the you have commited. Whatever you pray to Jesus MAKE SURE YOU MEAN IT WITH ALL OF YOUR HEART! These are not magic words you have to MEAN THEM, and you have to continue in repentance of sin and relationship (Talking to Jesus) with your Lord and Savior EVERY DAY not just once.
Father, I acknowledge that You are worthy of all honor, glory and praise. I am thankful for the victorious work of Your Son, Jesus, at Calvary for me. I am sorry for my sin and I turn away from it now by the power of the shed blood of your son Jesus (Yashua) I claim His victory over death, hell and sin for myself now as I willingly surrender every area of my life to Your will.
Thank you for the forgiveness and righteousness that has been given to me as Your adopted child. I trust in Your protection and provision daily. I know that your love for me never ceases. I rejoice in Your victory Lord, over all the principalities and powers in the heavenlies. In faith I stand in Your victory and commit myself to live obediently for You my King.
I surrender myself completely to You, Lord. You are always faithful and You extend Your grace to me constantly, even when I do not realize it. I claim Your promise of forgiveness and cleansing in its fullness. In faith, I receive the victory today that you have already put in place for me. I do this in the name of Jesus Christ, my Savior with a grateful heart. Thank you Jesus! I Love you Jesus!
If you have prayed to receive Jesus into your heart and to be transformed by the Holy Spirit into a new creation, please let me know about it.
Email me at: [email protected]
Blessings Love and Peace in Jesus' holy name!
Jeff Byerly
STEVE QUAYLE ALERT:
IMPORTANT UPDATE ON PRESIDENT TRUMP ACTIVATING THE MARINE CORP-AND THE THREATENED ARMED COUP AGAINST HIM!
Hello Steve
1 Yes the order indeed signed and activated
2 we are also close to martial law as well
In The event of martial law Trump will remain president for the duration of the martial law
3 internally Whitehouse is on lockdown
4 no matter if you like or dislike Trump and his behaviors he is still legally the president
People should be very concerned about the situation in Washington DC everyone is going loco. GREAT time for the remnant to earnestly pray 2ND) ALERT: URGENT FLASH MESSAGE JUST WENT OUT TO ALL UN TROOP LOCATIONS IN THE USA CHANGING STATUS FROM WAITING TO FULL ALERT AND READY TO MOVE WITHIN MINUTES 3RD) ALERT,OTHER PARTS OF OUR MILITARY NOW ON HIGH ALERT 4.)The messages for the UN TROOPS indicate Nation wide with detailed orders to follow at activation, I expect the US.military to be divided.This is based on the prior behaviors of the different people in the joint chief's.... SQ-I ASKED HIM IF DATA ,INDICATES BANK CLOSINGS THIS WEEK ,HE SAID NO-NOT AT THIS TIME 4.) ALERT-- They are desperately trying to avoid a financial crash at this time.Banks stable so far. Fed is now upping the money being pumped into the banks to 150 billion per night beginning tomorrow.
Oct 6, 2019
https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=33&d=2322&fbclid=IwAR3znW7qEO8VBiGpo4rMzbx_8vDpL42lo7x5iM8TPRn121xlGNGmEAhrick
This video is from Dave Hodges and it explains how they cancelled the military deployment order but now it is back on.
https://youtu.be/MCT3IrebICY
Original order :Date Signed: 10/3/2019 | MARADMINS Number: 550/19
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin?fbclid=IwAR0N1d7v1rPktUahTykWEyAJPR6LIkaWQF8NjPzzQcQSHjb0YJnnpjHJbmg
Transcript of message read: "You Need the Baptism of My Spirit for What is Coming Upon the Earth" https://holyspiritwind.net/2017/02/you-need-the-baptism-of-my-spirit-for-what-is-coming-upon-the-earth/
Scriptures read [AMPC]: Luke 11:5-13, Matthew 3:11, Acts 2:38
Videos:
Smith Wigglesworth - The Gift of Tongues https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cn2pQXBDQ40
Exercising Spiritual Gifts, Pt 1 - Receive the Holy Spirit [Derek Prince] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rK8KVyZu0dQ&feature=youtu.be
If you have not surrendered yourself to the Lord Jesus Christ, Yahshua ha Mashiach, and accepted Him as your Lord and Savior, I encourage you to do so TODAY! Time is very short! TODAY is the day of salvation. No One is promised tomorrow...
Here is an example of a prayer that you can pray or you can pray to Jesus with whatever is on your heart in repentance to Him. Tell Him you need Him and you are sorry for the sin the you have commited. Whatever you pray to Jesus MAKE SURE YOU MEAN IT WITH ALL OF YOUR HEART! These are not magic words you have to MEAN THEM, and you have to continue in repentance of sin and relationship (Talking to Jesus) with your Lord and Savior EVERY DAY not just once.
Father, I acknowledge that You are worthy of all honor, glory and praise. I am thankful for the victorious work of Your Son, Jesus, at Calvary for me. I am sorry for my sin and I turn away from it now by the power of the shed blood of your son Jesus (Yashua) I claim His victory over death, hell and sin for myself now as I willingly surrender every area of my life to Your will.
Thank you for the forgiveness and righteousness that has been given to me as Your adopted child. I trust in Your protection and provision daily. I know that your love for me never ceases. I rejoice in Your victory Lord, over all the principalities and powers in the heavenlies. In faith I stand in Your victory and commit myself to live obediently for You my King.
I surrender myself completely to You, Lord. You are always faithful and You extend Your grace to me constantly, even when I do not realize it. I claim Your promise of forgiveness and cleansing in its fullness. In faith, I receive the victory today that you have already put in place for me. I do this in the name of Jesus Christ, my Savior with a grateful heart. Thank you Jesus! I Love you Jesus!
If you have prayed to receive Jesus into your heart and to be transformed by the Holy Spirit into a new creation, please let me know about it.
Email me at: [email protected]
Blessings Love and Peace in Jesus' holy name!
Jeff Byerly
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