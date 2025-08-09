Why would you inject snake venom?!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Michael Gaeto: What do you think about what Bryan Ardis is saying about snake venom?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: That's an important part. So let me tell you, your snake needs a fang! We pulled from viviparous lizards a syncytin gene from 30,000 years ago. We did not evolve from monkeys. We did not endogenize viruses in our genome.
Everything is a lie. It's my virus. It's my X chromosome. Polymerase theta is HIV. It does reverse transcription of mRNA.
Mine, better than, human, better than mouse, and that's why I show this slide. You're asking the right questions. Because, you know, why do I have to worry about snake venom? Unless you put it in a shot and you're shooting yourself, or you're taking shit like Ozempic.
07/21/2024 - Mondays with Michael: Part 2: https://vimeo.com/1103234368
