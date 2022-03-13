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Police Investigate the Robert Taylor UFO Abduction
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30 views • March 13, 2022
There have been many abduction stories, with people claiming an alien kidnapped them, but evidence can be hard to come by. But for Scotland resident Robert Taylor, things got very real about 40 years ago. He was abducted by what he claims were extraterrestrial beings.
Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/police-investigate-the-robert-taylor-ufo-abduction
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Full Article: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/police-investigate-the-robert-taylor-ufo-abduction
Make sure to subscribe here and to join my mailing list to never miss a new video/ article
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Help me reforest the world with my music ✌️🌍
Every album sale plants 10 Trees!
Every 1000 Spotify/ Apple streams plants 1 Tree!
10-40 Trees planted for every merch sale ($10 or more)
https://inquirewithinofficial.com
Over 13,000 trees planted so far!
Learn more about how I am planting trees at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/regrow-the-earth
Link to Streaming Services/ Social Media:
https://inquirewithinofficial/pages/links
#UFO #Alien #Extraterrestrial #Abduction #UFOSighting
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