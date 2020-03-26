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Watch MSM Confess To Trying To Destrory The US Economy And Cheering For Coronavirus
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150 views • March 26, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the leftist talking heads blaming Trump for the coronavirus pandemic, and for responding to it, in an attempt to impact the 2020 election.
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