What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #231

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Date: 2020-07-19
Topics: Questions & Clarifications Call-In Show, more coming soon.
Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com
Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Freedom
Artist
Cathedral
Album
Caravan Beyond Redemption
Licensed to YouTube by
[Merlin] Earache Records Ltd (on behalf of Earache Records Ltd); Earache Songs UK Ltd (Music Publishing), ASCAP, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 2 Music Rights Societies
Song
Never Say Die
Artist
Black Sabbath
Album
Never Say Die
Writers
Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, Geezer Butler
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG (on behalf of Warner Records Label); Sony ATV Publishing, Kobalt Music Publishing, LatinAutor, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 16 Music Rights Societies