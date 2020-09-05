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Nasdaq Price Volatility Madness! A Supply And Demand Autopsy
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20 views • September 05, 2020
The volatility in the Nasdaq has been off the charts the last few trading days. How to understand this through the prism of supply and demand? Today's video explores. Tune in!
Learn set and forget market analysis: www.hydra.global
Text me for content updates and upcoming webinars: (+1) 602-584-7244
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures
Learn set and forget market analysis: www.hydra.global
Text me for content updates and upcoming webinars: (+1) 602-584-7244
Visit www.tsontakishedge.com for more great content on the Industrial Independence Lifestyle!
Follow me on Gab: gab.com/Socrates_
Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.
#setandforget #trading #supplyanddemand #investing #forex #futures
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