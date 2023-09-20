Culture War | Clean Media | Guests: Charlie Carbone and Brett Raio | Kingdom Clarity | Clarity Vision App | Dynamic Duo

Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes the dynamic duo, Charlie Carbone and Brett Raio. Brett is from Maine and Charlie is from New Jersey and they share how God connected them for such a time as this! They explain how winning Jimmy Levy’s song contest afforded them the blessed opportunity of being able to record with him in Miami. Brett talks about how they are launching the Clarity Vision App this month and are excited to see how they can reach others for the Kingdom using the talents God has given them. Their YouTube video links are found below.





