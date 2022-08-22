Just Talking: WEF/UN 'Green' 'Reset' Accelerates, Millions Will Not Make It; The Controls Expand (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube account neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-

https://youtu.be/9yywqT4kE_o

Links are below.

PLEASE REFER TO VIDEO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected].





Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -

neverlosetruth1

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/





https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0





https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth





https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth





https://dailysceptic.org/2022/08/18/1200-scientists-and-professionals-declare-there-is-no-climate-emergency/





https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/private-jet-usage-flies-record-highs-even-among-climate-outrage





https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-09/uk-braces-for-blackouts-gas-cuts-in-january-in-emergency-plan#xj4y7vzkg





https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/uk-...





https://off-guardian.org/2022/08/10/u...





https://summit.news/2022/08/16/study-...





Katie Hopkins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mohff...





Gregory Mannarino

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAOc8...





https://thepostmillennial.com/ndp-mp-...





https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...





https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...





https://newsrnd.com/news/2022-08-17-o...





https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...





https://www.boisestatepublicradio.org...





https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...





https://grist.org/housing/louisiana-h...





https://wb.forms.fm/overlapping-crisi...





https://www.zerohedge.com/political/h...





https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...





https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...





refusing Loans to Dutch farmers

https://twitter.com/DavidWolfe/status...





https://www.zerohedge.com/political/t...





https://www.masstransitmag.com/manage...





https://nj1015.com/new-proposed-tax-b...





https://thehill.com/policy/energy-env...





https://www.eenews.net/articles/mass-...





https://www.australiannationalreview....





Scotland Cuts 14 mil trees

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/st...





https://threadsirish.substack.com/p/h...



