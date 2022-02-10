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Video: Councillor Who Called Canadian Truckers ‘Terrorists’ Doubles Down
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100 views • February 10, 2022
The Ottawa councillor who labelled the freedom convoy Truckers in Canada as ‘terrorists’ earlier this week has doubled down in another interview, calling the protesters ‘insurrectionists’ and accusing them of trying to “overthrow” the government.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-councillor-who-called-canadian-truckers-terrorists-doubles-down/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-councillor-who-called-canadian-truckers-terrorists-doubles-down/
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