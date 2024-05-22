Flyntlok Stihl Integration

Flyntlok has worked with Stihl to implement 100% of their available interfaces. In fact, our founders are Stihl dealers all over Alaska from Fairbanks to Soldotna. We support the following integrated activities.

Stihl Automated Purchase Order Entry We have implemented automated purchase order submission from Flyntlok to Stihl – that means you no long must double enter the order, cut and paste, or export/import, no 1980’s era stuff. Just hit the submit button. We allow for whole goods and parts orders to be combined so you can get the best freight pricing available.

