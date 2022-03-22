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Death Of The U.S. Dollar
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190 views • March 22, 2022
We are all currently witnessing history in the making and most people aren't even aware of it. Like those who were present when 'The shot heard 'round the world"' occurred on April 19, 1775, today's historical event that's being played out, right before our eyes, will likely go unnoticed by many.
For those of us who are aware of the significance of what's happening, sit back and enjoy the ride!
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Video Sourced from Mary @ 'We The People' news.
Situation Update - Mar. 19. 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Background music:
'Please Don't Cry - By David Fesliyan
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' and this channel.
For those of us who are aware of the significance of what's happening, sit back and enjoy the ride!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Sourced from Mary @ 'We The People' news.
Situation Update - Mar. 19. 2022
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Background music:
'Please Don't Cry - By David Fesliyan
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' and this channel.
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