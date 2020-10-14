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Making Plans For Andrew by X-Royal-T
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5802 views • October 14, 2020
A short music video that looks at Prince Andrew's claims that he couldn't have been with Virginia Roberts on the night she claims he had sex with her because he was at Pizza Express in Woking, along with the 'fact' that she couldn't have seen him sweating at Tramps night club because of a 'peculiar' medical condition that means he is unable to sweat.
Please spread this around. The original version of this song is entitled: Making plans for Nigel by the amazing XTC. Here's a link to it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp-WJXOb2V4
All of the images are already widely spread on the unternet.
Please spread this around. The original version of this song is entitled: Making plans for Nigel by the amazing XTC. Here's a link to it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp-WJXOb2V4
All of the images are already widely spread on the unternet.
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