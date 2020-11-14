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The Emperor has no Clothes – and There is no Pandemic
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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4892 views • November 14, 2020
David Icke Dares to say what many of us have suspected but were hesitant to speak publicly lest we be thought insane. Everyone by now is aware that the official narrative of COVID-19 is loaded with contradictions and fraud, but if the underlying concept, itself – the assertion that a deadly virus is stalking the human race – is not true, then we are facing something far more serious than bad science, poor judgement, and profiteering. If the contradictions and fraud are necessary to perpetuate a grand deception, then our response changes drastically. It changes because we no longer are engaged in a debate over the best way to cope with a global pandemic but in resisting a propaganda campaign to maneuver us into passively accepting a new normal of servitude to a global technocratic dictatorship. For the record, we think David is 100% correct. 2020 Nov 12 - Source: David Icke at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/embed/dcOOEOXSUBqG/?fbclid=IwAR2r1SRsLHRxwVzqXbBk18wa7AU98JrwxZmrwQznCBOazfADt7_ljA3YvLc

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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