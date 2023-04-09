Zheng Tao: As an investor in GTV and G-series entities, I am not a victim of Miles Guo but the victim of the CCP enablers hidden in the FBI, DOJ, and other corrupt U.S. government agencies

https://gettr.com/post/p2dxc7kd722



04/08/2023【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】Zheng Tao: As an investor in GTV and G-series entities, I am not a victim of Miles Guo but the victim of the CCP enablers hidden in the FBI, DOJ, and other corrupt and bureaucratic U.S. government agencies which have been infiltrated by the CCP and controlled by the dark forces. What the NFSC is suffering today is a kind of persecution of the anti-CCP force by the dark forces. And true fellow fighters will be able to stand up to this test of our belief in taking down the CCP.

04/08/2023【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】郑涛：作为GTV和G系列的投资者，我不是郭文贵的受害者，而是美国的那些被中共渗透、被黑暗力量控制的，深藏在美国的FBI、DOJ这些机构里面的人，以及这些腐败官僚的机构的受害者。新中国联邦今天所遭受的一切是黑暗力量对灭共力量的一种迫害，真正的战友一定会经受得住对我们灭共信仰的考验。

