The Mystery of Netanyahu's Whereabouts, an interview with Michael Yon

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Where is Benjamin Netanyahu? Rumors swirl—dead, wounded, hiding, or even captured. With conflicting videos and questionable “proof-of-life” clips circulating online, speculation is exploding across geopolitical circles. When a world leader vanishes from public leadership during wartime, it raises serious questions. Is this secrecy… or something much bigger unfolding behind the scenes?
#Netanyahu #MiddleEast #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Israel #GlobalPolitics #WarAnalysis
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