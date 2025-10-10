MELTING MYTHS AND TOXIC TRUTHS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the Pope blesses a cube of ice from Greenland to symbolize the fight against man-made climate change, new research shows sea ice melting has actually slowed over the past decade—challenging the dominant global warming narrative. Jefferey exposes the real environmental crises ignored by mainstream media, from PFAS contamination in the Great Lakes to radioactive water soon to be dumped into the Hudson River.