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The Globalists Must Be Arrested Now Or Billions Will Die - FULL SHOW 7/13/21
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230 views • July 14, 2021
Alex Jones calls for globalist traitors to be arrested before billions are sacrificed at the altar of their medical tyranny, and he lays out the next steps humanity will be forced to take as we are ushered into a global government under medical tyranny. Also, did you know 'The X-Files' predicted the COVID spike protein in 1994? Paul Joseph Watson hosts the fourth and final hour of the Alex Jones Show.
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