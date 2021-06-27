Opening Speech by Miles at the New Federal State of China’s First Anniversary

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Mr. Miles Guo delivered an opening speech at the New Federal State of China (NFSC)’s first anniversary on June 3, 2021. He looked back all the difficulties he and the fellow fighters of the NFSC had experienced since the beginning of the Whistleblower Movement in 2017 and all the accomplishments that they had achieved since then, including their successfully exposing the infiltration of the CCP in the West. He emphasized that without the blood and dedication of countless heroes and heroines behind the scene, there would not have been the victory of the Whistleblower Movement on social media.