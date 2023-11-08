Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rivers - Ain't Even Begun
channel image
The Rivers
0 Subscribers
58 views
Published 17 hours ago

Music Video: Ain't Even Begun by The Rivers


I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000

using Public Domain movies with no copywrite. This track was written by

Paul and an Unknown guitar player before the band split up. I mixed it

with a feedback track / effects and cleaned up the sound.


The footage is from the film The City Of The Dead (1960) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Dead_(film)


You can listen to the other songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


This is the 7th music video I've done and there's more info on them here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


Song written by Paul Frodsham & Unknown

Keywords
music from the riverthe riversaint even begunthe city of the dead

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket