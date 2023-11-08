The Rivers - Ain't Even Begun

Music Video: Ain't Even Begun by The Rivers





I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000

using Public Domain movies with no copywrite. This track was written by

Paul and an Unknown guitar player before the band split up. I mixed it

with a feedback track / effects and cleaned up the sound.





The footage is from the film The City Of The Dead (1960) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Dead_(film)





You can listen to the other songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/





This is the 7th music video I've done and there's more info on them here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/





Song written by Paul Frodsham & Unknown