The Rivers - Ain't Even Begun

Music Video: Ain't Even Begun by The Rivers
I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000
using Public Domain movies with no copywrite. This track was written by
Paul and an Unknown guitar player before the band split up. I mixed it
with a feedback track / effects and cleaned up the sound.
The footage is from the film The City Of The Dead (1960) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Dead_(film)
You can listen to the other songs here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
This is the 7th music video I've done and there's more info on them here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/
Song written by Paul Frodsham & Unknown
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.