Breaking Bad Wolf [RT Documentary]

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At home, he worked as a policeman and investigated the crimes of his colleagues. He even made a website where people could report police abuse. But, according to Dugan, it all ended when former colleagues began to plan his murder. He was forced to flee to Russia, leaving his family in America.
His story is in the film Breaking Bad Wolf.