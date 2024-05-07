Create New Account
BREAKING: German and French Soldiers Entered Battle Near CHASIV YAR and Suffered Heavy LOSSES
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Meanwhile, as of May 6, the situation at the front continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to war correspondents, Russian troops have intensified their offensive actions in Chasiv Yar direction of the front. Moreover, war correspondents confirmed information that the soldiers of the Russian army managed to make significant progress in the direction of the so-called suburban area north of the 'Canal Micro-District'. According to them, in this direction of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a large number of cluster shells and manpower.....................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


