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The most hidden and important truth there is. Truth and Stuff.
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107 views • January 12, 2021
I explain how one must comprehend and apply two basic concepts to the Bible to understand the most important Truth. I also use illustrations and scriptures to back the argument and explain how all religions are covering it up and how Christians will argue the case.
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