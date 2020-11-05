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The (s)Election Chaos Circus is a Nice Break From the COVAIDS Plandemic Tyranny
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52 views • November 05, 2020
The (s)Election Chaos Circus is a Nice Break From the COVAIDS Plandemic Tyranny
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Çontrolled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Charlie Robinson's Macroaggressions Podcast and The Octopus of Global Control: http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Citizen vs. Government (Elections) - ReasonTV: https://youtu.be/ktAFk94o7uQ
Piano man in midst of Barcelona chaos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ycazfg8ak5w5264/t_video5834772539733182772.mp4?dl=0
Police flee in Barcelona: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yg9lm9artntgqq/t_video5834772539733182635.mp4?dl=0
Fauci concedes most COVID-19 positive tests are false: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/fauci-concedes-most-covid-19-positive-tests-are-false
Gavin Newsom explains his Thanksgiving rules for California (PARODY) - Brett Pella: https://youtu.be/IquTSpO4SpI
Police TRAP & BASH lockdown protesters in Melbourne today: https://www.rebelnews.com/police_trap_attack_lockdown_protesters_in_melbourne_today
Old Woman arrested: https://www.dropbox.com/s/eo516lh34193d4v/t_video5843432598256224581.mp4?dl=0
"SONGBIRD THE MOVIE" YOUR FUTURE IF YOU DON'T FIGHT BACK NOW!!!! - Richie From Boston: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3u0YiojOEWUx/
Second Wave Documentary - V For Vendetta: https://lbry.tv/@Vendetta:a/Second-Wave-Documentary:e
BREAKING: WE SUED GOOGLE IN FEDERAL COURT TODAY!! - SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6m6OjlThZ5ql/
The Subversion of America & The US Election - Lauren Southern: https://youtu.be/F0Vx6gS2vAE
The Trial - Episode 6 | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/mLIKZ_VWZvg
Jeff Rense interview with Charlie Robinson:
http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_103020_hr1.mp3
All about Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson's Book "Çontrolled Demolition": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Charlie Robinson's Macroaggressions Podcast and The Octopus of Global Control: http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Subscribe to the The Dollar Vigilante newsletter: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
TDV on the Dark Web/Tor/Onion site: http://dollarvigihfb4n5.onion
You can find all our videos on our new decentralized platform here: https://dollarvigilante.tv/
Our Email List: https://dollarvigilante.com
TDV Clips: https://youtube.com/channel/UChb2XNX3E6Dlj34laXEIpUQ
Check Out Our New Channel The Lucy and Jeff Show: https://youtube.com/channel/UCA3TrlNx5WVkxdciWMe2I-w
Our Bitchute Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Our LBRY Channel: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
TDV on 153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
New video page https://dollarvigilante.com/channel
New resources page https://dollarvigilante.com/resources
Citizen vs. Government (Elections) - ReasonTV: https://youtu.be/ktAFk94o7uQ
Piano man in midst of Barcelona chaos: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ycazfg8ak5w5264/t_video5834772539733182772.mp4?dl=0
Police flee in Barcelona: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4yg9lm9artntgqq/t_video5834772539733182635.mp4?dl=0
Fauci concedes most COVID-19 positive tests are false: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/fauci-concedes-most-covid-19-positive-tests-are-false
Gavin Newsom explains his Thanksgiving rules for California (PARODY) - Brett Pella: https://youtu.be/IquTSpO4SpI
Police TRAP & BASH lockdown protesters in Melbourne today: https://www.rebelnews.com/police_trap_attack_lockdown_protesters_in_melbourne_today
Old Woman arrested: https://www.dropbox.com/s/eo516lh34193d4v/t_video5843432598256224581.mp4?dl=0
"SONGBIRD THE MOVIE" YOUR FUTURE IF YOU DON'T FIGHT BACK NOW!!!! - Richie From Boston: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3u0YiojOEWUx/
Second Wave Documentary - V For Vendetta: https://lbry.tv/@Vendetta:a/Second-Wave-Documentary:e
BREAKING: WE SUED GOOGLE IN FEDERAL COURT TODAY!! - SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6m6OjlThZ5ql/
The Subversion of America & The US Election - Lauren Southern: https://youtu.be/F0Vx6gS2vAE
The Trial - Episode 6 | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/mLIKZ_VWZvg
Jeff Rense interview with Charlie Robinson:
http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_103020_hr1.mp3
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