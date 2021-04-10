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Corbett: Political Pedophilia: An Open Source Investigation
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93 views • April 10, 2021
"As more and more information surfaces on both sides of the Atlantic about the pedophilia rings operating in the highest echelons of political, business and entertainment circles, even the establishment press is being forced to cover the story. But is the very same establishment that covered up these horrors for decades going to break the dam on this sensitive and paradigm-changing information? Of course not. Join us today on The Corbett Report as we explore how the alternative media can help shape the open source investigation into the practice of political pedophilia and expose the real perpetrators."
Notes at https://www.corbettreport.com/political-pedophilia-an-open-source-investigation/
Notes at https://www.corbettreport.com/political-pedophilia-an-open-source-investigation/
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