Exercise Civility - Proverbs 25:15

Proverbs 25:15 (NIV).
15) Through patience a ruler can be persuaded,
and a gentle tongue can break a bone.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Be civil and be more productive.
Let your gentleness be evident to all.
Philippians 4:5(a) (NIV).
