Quick Montage Of House Band For Lann

This is merely an ad hoc very rough edit to give you an idea of what I sound like singing and playing in that House Band at Sharky's Tavern.
This Briteon account is a back up for three of my human trafficking awareness songs done in meme music video format. warning - the content in "Who Is Buying All Our Missing Children" & "When Truth Be Told" have disturbing images - (just in case you decide to check them out)
__________________________________________________________
Now
Two Blasts From Past: This is the last pro band I was in. Me on bass and lead vocals.
From a band called Saga "On The Loose"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBTxSdu7Zp0
Bohemian Rhapsody (we had the luxury of having 4 lead singing players so we nailed this pretty close. We had an album and some singles ou over in Europe but then something happened lol....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrToEFMgWz0
chat Soon
Guy
